Ex-guard pleads guilty to beating naked Louisiana inmate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A former jail guard in Louisiana has pleaded guilty to beating a naked man who had been banging on his cell door to attract attention.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph says in a news release that 27-year-old Dominic Davidson pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor count of using excessive force on the man, who was being held for trial in Rapides Parish.

Prosecutors say Davidson responded by putting on rubber gloves, pushing the man down and hitting him “numerous times in the head and body.”

Officials didn’t disclose the victim’s race.

Davidson’s sentencing is scheduled Sept. 15. The maximum penalty is a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.