Ex-comptroller pleads guilty in community college fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former comptroller for a Louisiana community college has pleaded guilty in a $250,000 fraud scheme.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph said in a news release that Carol Bates entered the plea Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud between 2013 and 2016 at Bossier Parish Community College.

He says Bates admitted at the plea hearing that she faked entries for 45 refunds totaling about $250,600 to nine people.

He says none of them was due a refund, and sometimes weren’t even in school during a semester when they got refunds.