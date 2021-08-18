Everything but the cluck: a whole fried chicken is what’s for dinner

And a delicious New Orleans view for dessert

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – From 34 stories up there, you get lifted into the Louisiana sky.

It’s the Four Seasons New Orleans.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is your tour guide for a first look inside.

You can check-in for just one night.

Or for a lifetime.

The Four Seasons is a hotel and a luxury condominium location.

At the top of the Four Seasons, 92 permanent residences could be your home.

The address is the old World Trade Center building in downtown New Orleans, right on the river.

It’s on the National Register of Historic Places.

And here’s something that’ll register with just about everybody.

On the menu, an entire fried chicken.

The whole bird.

Everything but the cluck.

It’s on the menu at Miss River.

That’s the restaurant now open in the Four Seasons.

Chef Alon Shaya is the magician behind the menu.

He calls the restaurant his love letter to Louisiana.

It’s a place to check out.

And check-in.

The Four Seasons is the place for every season.

And especially for the views.

Just maybe, the best in New Orleans.