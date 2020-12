New Orleans Chef Tom Beckmann takes kids on a lunchroom road trip

NEW ORLEANS – He’s like Picasso in the kitchen.

That’s where he’s making his next masterpiece.

He’s Chef Tom Beckmann.

He’s the food man in charge of lunch every day for 40,000 New Orleans charter school students.

That’s more than 2 million meals every year.

And WGNO’s Bill Wood says the chef is ready to take students on a lunchroom road trip.

From New York to New Orleans.

It’s all because Chef Tom has faith in his food.

He believes every bite has a story.