ESSENCE to curate hybrid festival experience in 2021

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 01: Mary J. Blige performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 1, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)

NEW YORK — After shifting its multiday celebration to a innovative virtual format in 2020 in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is back in New Orleans with a unique blend of in-person and virtual experiences.

The annual event, which typically draws more than half a million people over July 4th weekend in New Orleans, will provide daytime interactive sessions and star-studded evening concerts and connections.

Also, in continued partnership with the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana and under strict

adherence to guidance from health agencies, ESSENCE will produce live-to-tape activations available only to local New Orleans and Louisiana residents, honoring essential workers and first responders.

The entire ‘Live Loud’-themed festival, which will present a taste of New Orleans and a jam-packed schedule of can’t-miss content centered around culture, equity and celebration, will be broadcast on ESSENCEStudios.com – Friday-Sunday over two weekends, June 25-27 and July 2-4.