NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– Essence Fest is hosting a Family Day event at Louis Armstrong Park on the festival’s last day. The event will showcase local music, street vendors, seafood boils, and a dedicated area for children to enjoy.

Essence Festival of Culture Vice President Hakeem Holmes said, “Today was really important to feature different genres of music that are really important to New Orleans.”

Those musical acts include Big Freedia, Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Flagboy Giz, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Pell, Reup Reedy, Raj Smoove, Sheba Songz, and The Soul Rebels.

Many people come from around the world to enjoy the festivities. First-time festival goer Mia Daniels said, “It was a wonderful experience. There’s like an essence of just beauty here, the culture here, the friendliness.”

The Chicago native added, “I’ll be back because I just feel so good to be here, like very peaceful and relaxed.”

The Family Day event starts at 10 a.m. at Louis Armstrong Park. Visit Essence Fest’s website for more information.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.