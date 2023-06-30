NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Essence Fest is bringing the heat, literally.

With Essence Fest in full swing the heat isn’t stopping fest-goers from enjoying all the festivities. At Essence Fest many fest-goers must walk back and forth between the Convention Center and the Superdome for all the festivities, but they aren’t letting the sun ruin their fun.

Lavon Patterson is a beignet vendor and he has no choice but to work in this heat. He says inside the food truck it feels like 125 degrees.

“Even though there is air conditioning on the truck, the heat from the outside is pounding the truck on the inside. I’ve drank about 8 bottles of water already,” Patterson said.

Many other fest-goers say they are staying cool by hydrating with lots of water, wearing bright colored clothing and hats, and finding air conditioning indoors as often as they can.

This Essence Fest weekend, EMS and first responders will be beefing up their resources downtown to help with heat-related illnesses.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.