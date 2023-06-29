NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Hotels are welcoming, hundreds of thousands of Essence Fest guests.

Hotels like the Virgin Hotels New Orleans have been seeing guests checking in all day long, getting ready for the Essence Fest party.

“We love the energy Essence brings to the city,” Annie Jones at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans said.

Over at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans say they are almost completely booked.

“We see a big boost with Essence. Some of our highest demand all year,” Jones.

All the other hotels in the downtown and French Quarter area are also seeing high occupancy.

“We are looking at over 500,000 people, an economic impact of anywhere between $200-300 million dollars. Hotel occupancy is looking at 90 percent, so a lot of interest of travelers to come to New Orleans for Essence,” Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Company said.

Schulz says they can always count on Essence to be a big boost.

“Essence is a huge economic win for us. In its 29th year, NOLA’s hosted every year, we are excited to do it again,” she said.

These California girls are having a girl’s trip for Essence.

“It is my first Essence. I am so excited. We’ve been hearing all about Essence for years growing up,” Rhoneisha Thomas, who’s visiting from San Diego said.

“We definitely want to build in the black community that’s here, build Essence, so it’ll continue to go on,” Kevilyn Eugene from San Diego, California said.

She went on to say, “We work hard, most of us are mothers, so we are here to enjoy the fruits of our labor,” Eugene said.

Hard work pays off, and it pays for these hotels for Essence Fest weekend.

