Escape attempt through courthouse window, into stairwell

This Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, booking photo released by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office shows Gerrel Talbert. Talbert, a Louisiana man who had been told that he’d be jailed, ran from a courtroom of a Lafourche Parish courthouse and through a first-floor window, falling into the outdoor service stairwell below it, authorities said Thursday. Talbert was treated for injuries from the 12-foot fall, then arrested on the earlier charges plus escape and felony damage to property, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release on Thursday. (Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a man who had just been told that he’d be jailed ran from a courtroom and through a first-floor window, falling into the outdoor service stairwell below it.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says that 26-year-old Gerrel Talbert of Labadieville was treated for injuries from the 12-foot fall, then arrested on the earlier charges plus escape and felony damage to property.

A spokesman said Thursday that that the incident occurred after a judge told Talbert on Wednesday that he’d be jailed for contempt of court.

Lt. Brennan Matherne said he does not know whether Talbert has an attorney who could speak for him.