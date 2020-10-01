Escape attempt through courthouse window, into stairwell

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a man who had just been told that he’d be jailed ran from a courtroom and through a first-floor window, falling into the outdoor service stairwell below it.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says that 26-year-old Gerrel Talbert of Labadieville was treated for injuries from the 12-foot fall, then arrested on the earlier charges plus escape and felony damage to property.
A spokesman said Thursday that that the incident occurred after a judge told Talbert on Wednesday that he’d be jailed for contempt of court.
Lt. Brennan Matherne said he does not know whether Talbert has an attorney who could speak for him.