Entergy will resume power to customers and suspend disconnections until Nov. 29th

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Several Entergy customers are looking for answers as to why their power was suddenly shut off.

“I got home from work and my lights were out, and I’m just trying to find out what’s going on,” Mark Bailey, Entergy customer said.

Bailey is one of many Entergy customers lined up outside the Entergy Care Center on Canal Street in Mid-City. He says his landlord paid his bill.

“It is really frustrating,” he said.

Customers started lining up at 5 Thursday morning, waiting for hours outside even in the rain, waiting for the answer to this question — when will the lights be back on?

Many of the customers say they paid their bills and other customers say their bills are way too high which is unusual.

In a Statement from Entergy: “We understand there are longer than normal lines at our walk-in care centers. We’re working with each customer to help with any payment arrangements that are needed to address their concerns. We very much encourage customers who are struggling to pay their bills to work with us. We can extend or modify deferred payment arrangements or work with customers on other payment options, such as level billing that may work better for them.”

Entergy also said they stopped disconnecting because of Hurricane Ida, but resumed disconnections on November 1st.

At around 3 p.m., Entergy said they will resume power to customers, and they will suspend disconnections until November 29th.