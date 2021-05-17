Entergy to resume ‘cut offs’ in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — While Entergy Louisiana has already resumed disconnects, Entergy New Orleans just announced it will start cutting power off to non-paying customers next in June.

Entergy says it will set up payment plans for customers who reach out for help, which includes deferring overdue balances for up to 12 months and waiving late fees with payment arrangements.

Entergy has several self-service options that they can access 24 hours a day:

Visit entergy.com/billhelp

Select ‘deferred payment’ on the free Entergy mobile app or call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). Press “3” to follow the automated response billing and payment menu.

Customers who need extra assistance can speak with an agent during normal business hours. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Customers may also visit one of the two Entergy New Orleans walk-in care centers for assistance.

