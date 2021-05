NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There are still nearly 2,000 homes without power in New Orleans following severe weather and a reported tornado early Wednesday morning.

Outages in the CBD, parts of Broadmoor and portions of Algiers remain.

Entergy says crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power. According to Entergy, workers should have power restored in the Carrollton area as soon as 9 p.m.

As for Algiers, power is expected to back imminently.