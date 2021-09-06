Entergy restores 50 percent of Louisiana customers following Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Monday, Entergy announced after eight days of restoration work, crews across southeast Louisiana have restored power to more than half of all customers who were affected by Hurricane Ida.

Entergy employee volunteering services to a homeowner with home damage Worksite in Harahan

Jefferson – Hickory Avenue

Ida restoration West Bank poles damage blue roof

Crews repairing downed power lines between New Orleans and Chalmette Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida.

According to Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans, they have restored a combined 457,000 customers out of the peak of 902,000 that lost service. Entergy New Orleans has restored nearly 70% of customers impacted.

The damage from Ida’s historic intensity caused severe damage across the Entergy system in southeast Louisiana. The eyewall, which brings the most damaging winds and intense rainfall, passed nearby Taft and Laplace, Louisiana, causing widespread damage. This includes 30,679 poles, 36,469 spans of wire, and 5,959 transformers. In total, the number of damaged or destroyed poles from Ida is more than hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Delta, and Zeta combined.

“We have made significant progress in getting the lights back on for our customers in spite of all the challenges we are facing,” said John Hawkins, Entergy’s vice president of distribution operations. “Our crews are encountering massive damage – particularly in the hardest-hit areas. We have assembled a storm team of nearly 26,000 people who will not stop until the last light is back on. I want to thank our customers for their patience as we work to restore power to our communities.”

For a full list of restoration times, customers can visit entergy.com/hurricaneida/etr.

As Entergy continues to restore power, customers should ensure they can accept power when it becomes available. Check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business and contact an electrician to make needed repairs. For information on your home’s electrical equipment, visit our Storm Center site. If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, call 1-800-ENTERGY to generate a service-reconnection work order. Customers may see that their neighbors have power restored before they do. That could mean that each customer is served by two different parts of the electric grid.

Customers are reminded to keep safety in mind. Always avoid downed power lines and electric equipment and use caution when clearing debris from around your home or business for your safety. For safety tips, including proper generator use, visit entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/safety/.

Entergy urges customers to keep streets open for local emergency vehicles and workers. Additionally, crews will continue to practice social distancing and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and other first responders, please stay away from work zones. Customers needing assistance should call 1-800-ENTERGY.



Restoration Times Updated Regularly

Preliminary estimated restoration times have been communicated for all affected customers. We are regularly communicating with customers to provide up-to-date and accurate information, to help them plan appropriately. Follow official updates through EntergyStormCenter.com, @Entergy on social media, Entergy’s smartphone app, and direct text messages.

Restoration times extend to no later than Sept. 29, even for the hardest-hit communities.

Note: Estimates are subject to change, and we are exploring every option to expedite power restoration.