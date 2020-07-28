Entergy New Orleans launches free virtual Home Energy Efficiency Assessment Program

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy New Orleans residential customers now have another free and convenient option to manage their home energy usage and save money on their energy bills.

Energy Smart’s virtual Home Energy Assessment provides the same expertise and personal care as an in-home energy efficiency assessment, except an energy specialist will interact with customers by video chat to minimize in-home interactions.

“Entergy New Orleans is committed to partnering with customers to provide innovative solutions to help them improve energy efficiency in their homes—especially while they are spending more time at home,” said David Ellis, president and CEO, Entergy New Orleans. “Taking simple steps to improve energy efficiency at home can really make an impact on heating and cooling costs, helping to save customers money.”

During the virtual assessment, an energy specialist will conduct a home walk-through by video chat and screen capture photos of the customer’s current energy-consuming products and systems to assess and identify energy efficiency upgrade opportunities. After the assessment is reviewed with the customer, a customized package of recommended energy efficiency products, including energy-efficient light bulbs, smart power strips and more, will be delivered for self-installation with a specialist following up for quality assurance. An in-person installation is available if the customer cannot perform their own installation. Customers also will receive a comprehensive report that details additional energy savings opportunities that can be completed by an approved contractor.

Both the virtual and in-home assessment programs reduce upfront costs of installing energy efficiency upgrades in the home and can help customers save up to 20% or more on their annual utility bill.

For more information, or to sign up for a virtual or in-home energy assessment, please call Energy Smart at 504-229-6868. Additionally, customers can visit the Energy Smart Online Marketplace for discounts and incentives on energy saving home products, such as smart thermostats, LED light bulbs and water saving products at www.shop.energysmartnola.com.

