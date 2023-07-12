NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy New Orleans customers will have the opportunity to earn money for reducing their energy use during peak periods with the launch of a new rebate program.

According to Energy Smart, Entergy New Orleans’ energy efficiency program, Entergy New Orleans residential customers can earn up to $50 between now and the end of the year through the “Peak Rebate Pilot” offer.

Company representatives said the “Peak Rebate Pilot” will offer the first 2,000 enrolled customers a cash incentive of up to $50 for turning their lights off, unplugging electronics not in use and adjusting their thermostats during identified peak demand periods.

Customers in the program will receive emails advising them to reduce their energy use during a specific date and time range with tips for the duration. Energy Smart representatives said the time duration typically lasts two to four hours.

The company also offers another program called “EasyCool” that offers a $50 cash incentive and $25 for every additional year to customers with specific smart thermostats.

