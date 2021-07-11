Entergy: Nearly 2,000 customers without power as storms strike New Orleans on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Heavy rainfall deluged most of New Orleans metro on Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at 5 p.m. for Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and St. Charles parishes until 7:15 p.m., prompting the City of New Orleans to lift neutral ground parking bans.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 customers find themselves without power across the state, with Orleans Parish topping the list at nearly 2,000, with Tangipahoa next (500), followed by Jefferson (200).

Entergy crews are quickly working to restore power as soon as possible.

Parish NameCustomers Affected
ORLEANS (L)1,990
TANGIPAHOA (L)511
JEFFERSON (L)199
E. BATON ROUGE (L)154
ST. BERNARD (L)109
LIVINGSTON (L)80
W. BATON ROUGE (L)49
CALCASIEU (L)42
ASCENSION (L)37
LAFAYETTE (L)34
ST. HELENA (L)26
PLAQUEMINES (L)20

