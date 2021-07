NEW ORLEANS — On Monday morning, a massive power outage left several thousand in the dark.

Both residential buildings and businesses in the CBD are going on three hours without power. As of 11:00 a.m., there are still more than 6,000 customers affected by this outage.

Entergy has yet to release a statement on what caused the outage or when it will be fixed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

July 19 power outage map