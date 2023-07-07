NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s that time of year when Entergy bills are generally more expensive and with the recent heat wave, they could climb even higher.

According to officials with Entergy Louisiana, the company sent letters to customers this week asking them to monitor power usage and warning about the possible increase on their next bill.

But there is good news for customers.

Entergy says lower natural gas prices could keep the bills from rising as high as 2022.

“While we’re not expecting to see the large spike that we saw last year. We are still expecting to see some fluctuation in utility bills based on the utility usage,” said David Freese with Entergy Louisiana.

The company said 78 degrees is the industry standard and any degree below that can add 3% to your bill.

