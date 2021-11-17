Entergy issues statement on long lines outside company HQ for bill payments, service restorations

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, Entergy customers could be seen wrapped around the building while standing hours at a time to pay bills and request service restoration.

WGNO’s Susan Roesgen reached out to Entergy for a comment regarding the long wait times.

Entergy New Orleans provided the following statement:

We understand there are longer than normal lines at our walk-in care centers. We’re working with each customer to help with any payment arrangements that are needed and to address their concerns. In addition, we are working closely with our community partners and the City to help those customers eligible for bill assistance to suspend some disconnects this evening. The company resumed residential customer disconnects in June, but following Hurricane Ida’s impact on New Orleans, we once again suspended disconnects to help customers during restoration and recovery. We resumed disconnects on Nov. 1, and we have seen an uptick in foot traffic at our customer care centers. We very much encourage customers who are struggling to pay their bills to work with us. We can extend or modify deferred payment arrangements or work with customers on other payment options, such as level billing, that may work better for them. Entergy New Orleans

According to Entergy, those seeking to make payment arrangements can visit one of our two customer walk-in centers, call 1-800-ENTERGY, visit our online portal myEntergy, or download the Entergy mobile app.