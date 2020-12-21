Entergy helps fight hunger in Louisiana

One-in-six Louisiana homes fight hunger daily so Entergy is hoping to fight back by putting food on the tables of Louisiana residents. Entergy provided more than $88,000 to food pantries across the state and nonprofits during the holiday season. In Orleans parish, families have access to hot meals through organizations like The Giving Hope Feeding program, Second Harvest Food Bank and New Orleans Business Alliance.

“We have faced challenges this year like no other. Many of our fellow New Orleanians found themselves out of work, often for the first time, and turned to food banks and meal sites for help,” said David Ellis, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO. “Families with children have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic. Too many children have lost access to school meals for breakfast and lunch, which play a key role in helping to feed needy children. Supporting our community partners is one way we can help ensure no family goes hungry this holiday season.”

23% of Louisina seniors face the threat of hunger, the second highest rate in the nation.

To learn more about Louisiana food pantries visit www.foodpantries.org/st/louisiana