Entergy customers asked to conserve electricity to prevent further outages

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy’s Louisiana customers are asked to voluntarily reduce their
electricity usage, especially between 5-9 p.m. this evening.

This request comes as nearly 100,000 residents are currently without power due to the ongoing effects of the winter storm impacting the state.

According to Entergy the demand for electricity potentially exceeding the available generation due to the extreme cold and weather conditions currently effecting their service territory.

Current load forecasts are approaching an all-time peak, even greater than those experienced during the polar vortex of January 2019.

The request for electric use reduction does not apply to elderly customers or those
with special health concerns.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

29° / 25°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 29° 25°

Tuesday

40° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 40° 35°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Rain
Rain 87% 63° 43°

Thursday

47° / 32°
AM Showers
AM Showers 39% 47° 32°

Friday

48° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 48° 36°

Saturday

57° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 57° 49°

Sunday

66° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 66° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
29°

28°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
28°

29°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
29°

28°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
28°

28°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
28°

28°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
28°

27°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
27°

27°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
27°

26°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
26°

26°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
26°

26°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
26°

26°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
26°

27°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
27°

29°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
29°

32°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
32°

33°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
33°

35°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
35°

37°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

38°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

38°

6 PM
Clear
1%
38°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News