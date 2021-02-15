Entergy customers asked to conserve electricity to prevent further outages

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy’s Louisiana customers are asked to voluntarily reduce their

electricity usage, especially between 5-9 p.m. this evening.

This request comes as nearly 100,000 residents are currently without power due to the ongoing effects of the winter storm impacting the state.

According to Entergy the demand for electricity potentially exceeding the available generation due to the extreme cold and weather conditions currently effecting their service territory.

Current load forecasts are approaching an all-time peak, even greater than those experienced during the polar vortex of January 2019.

The request for electric use reduction does not apply to elderly customers or those

with special health concerns.