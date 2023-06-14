NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy of Louisiana is looking to improve the state’s power grid by applying for federal funding that may help strengthen the electric system.

The company is hoping for approval of almost $220 million in grants, which they say will help fund infrastructure investments to “increase reliability and resiliency” as well as speed up restoration after storm impacts.

“We will aggressively pursue every available opportunity like this to secure grant funding to increase grid resilience while minimizing the impacts on our customers’ monthly energy bills,” said Rod West, Group President of Utility Operations for Entergy.

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently submitted grant applications to the U.S. Department of Energy for funding toward projects that will enhance the electrical grid.

If approved, the goal is to better serve Entergy’s customers through the hardening of grid infrastructure, microgrid components and improved grid resilience for disadvantaged communities.

Projects up for consideration include:

Entergy Louisiana – The proposed project would harden distribution lines to help reduce the number and duration of power outages for approximately 7,400 customers in two areas of North Baton Rouge, Louisiana and install a battery-powered microgrid in an area that would serve 2,100 customers.

– The proposed project would harden distribution lines to help reduce the number and duration of power outages for approximately 7,400 customers in two areas of North Baton Rouge, Louisiana and install a battery-powered microgrid in an area that would serve 2,100 customers. Entergy New Orleans – The project would harden transmission and distribution equipment in the New Orleans East area, benefitting a total of 49,300 customers across the area. The project would also include the installation of a 30.8 MWh battery that would be charged by the nearby New Orleans Solar Station, capable of delivering more than seven megawatts of power for a four-hour period.

Entergy leaders said all proposed projects are centered around the needs of the customers with about 25% of the 3 million customers living at or below the poverty level. All funding opportunities are made possible through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience and Innovative Partnerships program.

