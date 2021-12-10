Enjoy pancakes with the Grinch at Joe’s Café this month in December

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Grinch may hate Christmas, but he still loves fluffy pancakes.

Now in December, all six Joe’s Café locations are hosting a children’s event called “Pancakes with the Grinch.”

Joe’s is trying to raise money for the Adult and Teen Challenge.

Kids will receive a green pancake, bacon, milk, and the chance to take pictures with their favorite Christmas icon!

Here are the times and locations you can have pancakes with the Grinch:

Causeway: December 16, 3 – 6 pm         

Barataria: December 17, 3 – 6 pm          

Terrytown: December 18, 3 – 6 pm

Westwego: December 19, 3 – 6 pm

Kenner: December 20, 2 – 5 pm

Lapalco: December 21, 11– 2 pm

Tickets are $5 per child, with proceeds going to Adult and Teen Challenge charity. 

Pre-Sale tickets are available to purchase at any Joe’s Café location or online at JoesKnowsFood.com.

Tickets are limited.

If not all pre-sale tickets are sold, Joe’s Café will accept payment at the door.

Visit their website for more details.

Children must be accompanied by an adult to attend.

