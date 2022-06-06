NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Engage! Summits is a luxury wedding and event business summit and it is making a stop in New Orleans this week for three days of inspiration, opportunity, powerhouse speakers, and curated content from the world’s top wedding event planners and business innovators.

Attendees of this conference will be given a VIP, immersive New Orleans experience and will have an immense impact on the wedding and event industry in the city. The events will be taking place all over New Orleans with educational pieces being at the Four Seasons New Orleans and the Ritz Carlton New Orleans.

Organizers say there will be 550 high-end wedding and event professionals attending and more than half have never been to New Orleans. Some of the attendees for this conference are major celebrity planners, photographers, designers, and more. Organizers say having this event in New Orleans will have a positive impact on the wedding industry in our city.

