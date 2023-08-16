NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Small businesses in Orleans Parish can get free energy assessments and a personalized energy-saving plan with a new Energy Smart initiative.

Officials with Energy Smart, Entergy’s energy efficiency program, said the program offers small businesses in Orleans Parish free energy assessments, free products and a long-term energy reduction plan.

Entergy New Orleans Manager Derek Mills said the free assessments are designed to help small business owners find ways to reduce energy and save on their electricity bills.

Energy Smart officials said during these assessments, representatives will walk through the business and evaluate the usage and efficiency of the equipment and systems already in place.

They also said energy-saving products like LED lightbulbs, smart thermostats, faucet aerators and pipe wraps will be installed.

Once the assessment is complete, the Energy Smart representative will share their findings with the business owner and provide them with recommendations for saving energy and ways to reduce their energy bill.

Mills said the projects recommended will be eligible for cash incentives that could cover up to 100% of the costs.

Energy Smart officials said cash incentives are distributed for all qualifying projects completed through the program.

Small businesses interested in the program can visit the Energy Smart website for more information.

