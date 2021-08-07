Employee argument leads to shooting inside Kenner restaurant

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner Police reported a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon inside the Jumbo Buffet restaurant located at 3550 Williams Boulevard.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the incident that reportedly took place in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

According to the report, an ongoing dispute between two employees escalated into one employee shooting the other.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect is in custody and a handgun has been recovered.

No other injuries were reported.