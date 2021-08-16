Emeril’s one-time pastry chef ‘pops up’ at a corner coffee shop

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Inspired by family recipes.
Cooking up Southern Classics.
Pastry Chef Jeremy Fogg has sweet dreams.
Seeing himself in his very own bakery.
WGNO’s Bill Wood says no cookie cutter, life-in-a-cubicle would do for this guy.
Now, Chef Jeremy manages his menu from a downtown commercial kitchen.
Before, he was busy baking pastries from Florida hotels to restaurants run by Emeril Lagasse.
And Jeremy brought home a blue ribbon prize from the Food Network TV competition show called Dessert Games.
These days, Chef Jeremy sets up shop just outside a coffee shop in New Orleans.
It’s Old Road Coffee.
And it’s his dream-come-true pop up bakery.
It’s called Mae’s Bakeshop.