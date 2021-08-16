Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Emeril’s one-time pastry chef ‘pops up’ at a corner coffee shop

Local

Pastry Chef Jeremy Fogg honors his family at Mae's Bakeshop

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Inspired by family recipes.

Cooking up Southern Classics.

Pastry Chef Jeremy Fogg has sweet dreams.

Seeing himself in his very own bakery.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says no cookie cutter, life-in-a-cubicle would do for this guy.

Now, Chef Jeremy manages his menu from a downtown commercial kitchen.

Before, he was busy baking pastries from Florida hotels to restaurants run by Emeril Lagasse.

And Jeremy brought home a blue ribbon prize from the Food Network TV competition show called Dessert Games.

These days, Chef Jeremy sets up shop just outside a coffee shop in New Orleans.

It’s Old Road Coffee.

And it’s his dream-come-true pop up bakery.

It’s called Mae’s Bakeshop.

