Emeril’s New Orleans back in business September 28

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Emeril’s New Orleans Restaurant announced its reopening date after being closed for over a year due to the pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

On Tuesday, September 28, Chef Emeril Lagasse’s flagship restaurant – Emeril’s – will reopen its doors.

David Slater, culinary director of Emeril’s Homebase, will work alongside Lagasse to offer a refined take on the classic menu and experience overall.

Lagasse’s first of five restaurants in New Orleans celebrated 30 years of service in 2020.

To make a reservation or to view the entire menu, call (504) 528-9393 or visit Emeril’s New Orleans website.

