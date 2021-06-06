VIDEO: Section of LA 442 in Tangipahoa Parish buckled, closed after heavy rain

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Heavy rain on Sunday has made a section of the Louisiana Highway 442 impassable.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development issued a release announcing an emergency closure for LA 442 between Puls Road and Finch Lane – east of the Tangipahoa River.

Ponchatoula native and elected Tangipahoa Parish School Board member Randy Bush posted a Facebook video of the buckled road on ‘The Original’ Tangipahoa Parish Rants and Raves group.

The DOTD reports that section of the road will be closed in both directions until further notice due to a failed culvert (or cross drain).

Suggested detours include:

Motorists traveling east may take LA 1065 south to LA 1064, then east to LA 443, then north to re-intersect LA 442.

Motorists traveling west may take LA 443 south to LA 1064, then west to LA 1065, then north to re-intersect LA 442.

This notice will be updated as conditions change and repairs are scheduled.