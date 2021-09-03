Electricity coming back to schools in St. Tammany

From math teacher to powerlifting coach, now Superintendent Frankie Jabbia is the main man with "the power"

Covington, La. (WGNO)- As of mid-morning Friday, 28 of the 55 schools in St. Tammany Parish have their power back on.

More are on the way.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is with the man who knows.

He’s Frankie Jabbia, the Superintendent of St. Tammany Parish Public Schools.

He’s been on the job just ten months.

But he’s already navigated his team through several phases of COVID-19.

And now, through a hurricane.

The plan is to have schools back by Monday September 13.

And Friday night football by Friday September 10.

That’s the plan, for now.

Stay tuned for any updates.