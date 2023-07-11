ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation reports that Entergy Louisiana has completed a project to build a new substation and transmission lines in St. Bernard Parish.

SBEDF representatives said the project started in June of 2021 and mostly took place near Munster Boulevard and Florida Avenue, extending northwest along the Forty Arpent Canal to Versailles Park. It also included upgrades to existing components.

Officials report that these enhancements have increased the capacity and interconnectedness of the power grid in the area and allow Entergy to better provide electricity to homes and businesses.

To help combat the risks of flooding, the new substation site was built four feet above the base flood elevation with the control house 14 feet above the base flood elevation.

Officials said the substation design and elevation will allow for future developments needed to accommodate economic growth and increased power demand.

