NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an adult man reported as missing for the past two months.

According to the NOPD report, 66-year-old Warren Dupar has not been seen or heard from by family since May 2021.

Dupar stands 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Anyone with additional information on Dupar’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.