NEW ORLEANS — A woman traveling on Interstate 10 near Chef Menteur Highway was killed Sunday morning in New Orleans East after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash.

According to the New Orleans Police Departmnt, the woman veered off the road in her white Honda Accord and struck a tree at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The woman, who was the sole occupant, was thrown from her vehicle and subsequently died from her injuries at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.