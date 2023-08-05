NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight people were rescued by the Coast Guard and a good Samaritan after their boat had gone adrift on Lake Pontchartrain on Friday, Aug. 4.

Coast Guard officials said they received a report of a 35-foot boat adrift with three people on board and four in the water around 8:46 p.m.

Following the report, a response boat team and air crew were sent to the location.

Upon arrival, Coast Guard officials said they transferred the three people on the boat onto the response boat. They also said that a bystander boat rescued five people from the water.

The adrift boat was transported to the West End Boat Launch and the boaters were transferred to medical personnel. No injuries were reported.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts