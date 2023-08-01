NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight people have been displaced following a two-alarm fire in Hollygrove on Tuesday, Aug 1.

Officials with the New Orleans Fire Department said crews responded to a call of a house fire at 8604 Apricot St. at 12:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a two-story wood-framed house on fire. NOFD officials said the fire started on the first floor of the house and spread to the second floor through the back of the structure.

The fire then began to spread to a home at 8600 Apricot St.

NOFD officials said 16 NOFD units carrying 44 firefighters were used to extinguish the fire. New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, the New Orleans Police Department and Entergy also responded to the fire.

They said the home at 8600 Apricot St. sustained moderate damage to an outside wall and its water heater and A/C were destroyed.

NOFD officials said all residents had evacuated the home before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts