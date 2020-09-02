Edwards on Laura: ‘Long road’ to rebuild southwest Louisiana

Floodwaters cover the street under downed utility wires Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A mobile home is destroyed by a fallen tree, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Westlake, La., as clean up efforts continue following Hurricane Laura. (Kirk Meche/American Press via AP)

Flooding surrounds damaged homes Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A man clears a road of debris in Westlake, La., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, after Hurricane Laura moved through the area on Thursday. (Kirk Meche/American Press via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Power crews are working to restore electricity across storm-devastated Louisiana, road crews are clearing debris and thousands of tarps are being distributed to patch over wrecked roofs.

But Gov. John Bel Edwards cautioned his state’s residents Wednesday to be realistic about “the long road ahead of us” to recover from Hurricane Laura.

State officials say more than 230,000 utility customers in Louisiana remain without power, and 175,000 people face water outages.

Edwards urged people, particularly in hardest-hit southwestern Louisiana, to follow the guidance of their local authorities on when it’s safe to return home and stay there.