Edwards agrees to loosen alcohol delivery rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has loosened its alcohol delivery rules, making it easier to get beer and wine received at home.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office announced Thursday that the governor had signed the bill by Republican Sen. Bret Allain into law. Lawmakers passed the measure in the regular session that ended June 1.

The changes took effect with the governor’s signature.

Under the new law, third-party delivery services like UberEats and Waitr will be able to deliver beer and wine through contract workers.

That expands a previous law that allowed grocery stores, restaurants and liquor stores to deliver beverages if they did so with their own employees.