ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The halls of Edna Karr High School were quiet and somber Thursday as students and staff grieved the loss of 18-year-old junior Keyron Ross.



“Right now, honestly we’re heartbroken, we’re saddened by what’s going on, and we’re reeling from this,” Jamar McNeely, CEO of InspireNOLA Schools.

Ross was driving on the 3800 block of Texas Drive in Algiers Wednesday night, when police say someone came up behind his car and shot at him multiple times. Ross was rushed to a local hospital but died Thursday afternoon.



“You spill so much of yourself and your time and invest so much of yourself and your time into these kids and to see somebody else take it away is the most disappointing part,” said Brice Brown, head football coach at Edna Karr.

Ross was a kicker and defensive end for the football team. He also played baseball. Those who knew Ross say he was an outstanding student, who worked hard and was a role model to his peers.



“Very energetic student, very happy student every single day. Really worked hard academically to do some great work in our schools. We considered him to be a scholar. He was on our football team, one of the mentors in our school that was really here every single day to do what’s right at Edna Karr High School,” said McNeely.

Ross’s murder comes just two days after the school held a vigil against violence in the community.



“We had a unity basketball game calling for an end of youth violence, and now we find ourselves in this unfortunate situation with one of our student’s actually being victim to gun violence,” said McNeely.

Keyron Ross had everything to live for; his whole life in front of him, only for someone else to take it all away.

This is the second Edna Karr football player to be killed in less than a year. Last March, student athlete Caleb Johnson was also shot and killed.

The New Orleans Police Department has not released a motive or a suspect in Ross’s murder. If you know anything about the case, call police, you can remain anonymous.