EBRPSS renaming committee settles on three possible names to replace Lee High School

by: Briana Augustus

Posted: / Updated:

Baton Rouge, La (BRPROUD)— After a video from an East Baton Rouge Parish School Board meeting went viral earlier this summer many are anxious to see what names the school board has come up with in order to rename Lee High School.

During tonight’s meeting three name options were put on the table by the renaming committee.

They are as follows:

Louisiana High School

Liberty Magnet High School

PBS Pinchback High School

A final vote on the official new name of the school is expected to come later this week.

