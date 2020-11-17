EBRCOA cancels all Thanksgiving events

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Due to an abundance of caution, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging is cancelling both the Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway and hot Thanksgiving Dinner delivery to Meals on Wheels clients.

The East Baton Rouge Council of Aging made this statement:

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause the community. However, as always, the safety of both our staff and the seniors that we serve are our priority. Closing all offices and cancelling all events is the best decision to ensure that we prevent the exposure and spread of COVID-19 to the most vulnerable segment of our community. We look forward to rescheduling both events in December for the Christmas Holiday.”

For more information, call the Council on Aging at 225-923-8000.

LATEST POSTS