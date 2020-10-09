EBR Metro Council member once again proposing $5 million settlement for Alton Sterling’s children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Its been nearly a month since the East Baton Rouge Metro Council rejected a proposed $5 million judgment in the civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Alton Sterling’s five children.

They lost their father in a 2016 police shooting. Thursday, the proposal was reintroduced to the council by Chauna Banks. The original measure required seven votes to pass, but only received six. Councilwoman Banks is backing the measure saying his children deserve reparations.

Still upset about the decision, Banks held a community meeting Thursday to discuss the matter. The councilwoman broke down the case, showing pictures of the night Sterling was killed by Blane Salamoni hoping to bring understanding to the community and share why she believes his family deserves the payout.

“This case is really worth more than $5 million not only for what Blane Salamoni did but for what BRPD didn’t do,” Banks said.

Federal and state prosecutors declined to press charges against the officers involved. Banks says she hopes the council can vote again on the judgment and this time she hopes it’ll pass

A public hearing will be held on Oct. 28.