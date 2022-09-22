NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Puerto Rico to Portland, Maine have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times, and of course, the Big Easy is represented too!

The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.

Classic New Orleans restaurant, Brennan’s and Gretna eatery Chicken’s Kitchen both made the list. See the full list below.

Major dining destinations earned multiple entries on the list, including New Orleans, New York and Los Angeles, but smaller cities – including Ashland, Oregon, and Madison, Wisconsin also made the list.

New York Times Best Restaurants in America 2022 list features a mix of brand-new locations and places that have been around for decades.