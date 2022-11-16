NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At Felipe’s Taqueria in New Orleans every day is worth celebrating with tacos, but even more so now after receiving special recognition from El Restaurante, a magazine that specializes in Mexican and Latin cuisine.

On Wednesday (Nov. 16), Felipe’s manager Luis Solano was named Restaurant Manager of the Year by the magazine for his hard work and dedication to his craft. We’re told that Solano first started at Felipe’s in 2017 as a single father of three looking for a new career but would end up building a name for himself through his hard work and leadership skills.

In only three years, restaurant staff say Solano mastered all positions in the kitchen and was later named general manager of the Felipe’s French Quarter location.

“I didn’t think it was my type of job, but I soon realized it was right for me,” Solano said in an interview with El Restaurante. “I like to be proud of what I do.”

“In my time as the HR director of Felipe’s and more than 25 years in hospitality, I have not worked with a better manager than Luis,” wrote Felipe’s Human Resources director Lon Nichols, who nominated Solano for the award.

You can catch Solano at the Felipe’s French Quarter location at 301 N Peters Street.

