NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Wednesday is the last day of Coolinary in New Orleans. It’s a chance to try a bunch of different restaurants while on a budget.

WGNO’s Amy Russo talked to the chef of a new restaurant in the French Quarter — Saint John.

“Classic creole food, food that if you’re born and raised here you already know,” Chef Darren Porretto explained that’s the style of food you can expect at Saint John.

They’ve been serving up New Orleans’ favorite dishes for the last year. Chef Porretto says August usually is a slow month for the local restaurant business, so Coolinary is a great way to pick up the momentum.

“It’s been great, it’s been well received and it was fun to just add some new dishes,” one of the new dishes he added was shrimp bordelaise, and he showed our Amy Russo how to make it.

“First thing we are going to do is marinade our shrimp, they’re chargrilled after that,” said Chef Porretto.

Then he says you throw the angel hair pasta in and create the sauce.

When asked how it tasted the chef said “it doesn’t suck,” with a smile on his face.

