NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Get ready for a unique taste of New Orleans as COOLinary returns to the city for its 18th year!

For the entire month of August, speak the love language of food at NOLA eateries with specially-curated menus featuring two-course lunches for $25 or less, and three-course brunches and dinners for $45 or less.

Check out the participating restaurants below and click on the name to view menu options and pricing.

Acropolis on Freret

4510 Freret St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: Greek/Mediterranean

Alma

800 Louisa St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)

Cuisine: Latin/South American

Annunciation Restaurant

1016 Annunciation St. (Warehouse District)

Cuisine: Creole

Antoine’s Restaurant

713 St. Louis St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: French

Apolline Restaurant

4729 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: American

Arnaud’s Restuarant

813 Bienville St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Creole

Atchafalaya Restaurant

901 Louisiana Ave. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: Creole

Barrilleaux’s Restaurant and Wine Bar

2000 Burgundy St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)

Cuisine: Italian

Baru Bistro & Tapas

3700 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: Latin/South American

Basin Seafood & Spirits

3222 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: Seafood

Boucherie

8115 Jeannette St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: American

Bourbon House

144 Bourbon St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Seafood

The Bower

1320 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: American

Brasa Churrasqueria

2037 Metairie Rd. (Metairie)

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Briquette

701 S. Peters St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)

Cuisine: Seafood

Brown Butter Southern Kitchen and Bar

231 N. Carrollton Ave. (Mid-City)

Cuisine: Cajun

Bywater American Bistro

2900 Chartres St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)

Cuisine: Bistros

Cafe Degas

3127 Esplanade Ave. (Mid-City)

Cuisine: French

Cafe Normandie inside the Higgins Hotel

1000 Magazine St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)

Cuisine: French

Charlie’s Steak House

4510 Dryades St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Cho Thai

3218 Magazine St. (Garden District/ Uptown)

Cuisine: Thai

Clesi’s Restaurant and Catering

4323 Bienville St. (Mid-City)

Cuisine: Cajun

Commander’s Palace

1403 Washington Ave. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cusine: Creole

The Commissary

634 Orange St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: Creole

Commons Club

550 Baronne St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)

Cuisine: American

Compere Lapin inside the Old No. 77 Hotel

535 Tchoupitoulas St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)

Cuisine: Creole

Copper Vine

1001 Poydras St. (CBD/Downtown)

Cuisine: New American fare

Costera

4398 Prytania St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: Spanish

The Country Club

634 Louisa St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)

Cuisine: Italian-French and Creole-Southern

Couvant

Located inside the Eliza Jane Hotel

317 Magazine St. (CBD/Downtown)

Cuisine: French

Crescent City Brewhouse

527 Decatur St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Brewery

Criollo Restaurant & Lounge

Located inside the Hotel Monteleone

214 Royal St. (French Quarter)

Deanie’s Seafood Kitchen

2200 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: Seafood

Desire Oyster Bar

Located inside the Royal Sonesta Hotel

300 Bourbon St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Seafood

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

716 Iberville St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Dickie Brennan’s Tableau

616 St. Peter St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Contemporary

Domenica Restaurant

Located inside The Roosevelt Hotel

123 Baronne St. (CBD/Downtown)

Cuisine: Italian

The Elysian Bar

Located inside Hotel Peter & Paul

2317 Burgundy St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)

The Fountain Lounge

Located inside The Roosevelt Hotel

130 Roosevelt Way (CBD/Downtown)

Cuisine: American

Frey Smoked Meat Co.

4141 Bienville St. (Mid-City)

Cuisine: Barbeque

Fulton Street Bistro and Bar

701 Convention Center Blvd. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)

Cuisine: American

Gabrielle Restaurant

2441 Orleans Ave. (Treme)

Cuisine: Contemporary

Galatoire’s

209 Bourbon St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: French

Gianna Restaurant

700 Magazine St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)

Cuisine: Italian

The Grill Room

Located inside the Windsor Court Hotel

300 Gravier St. (CBD/Downtown)

Cuisine: American

Gris-Gris

1800 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: Creole

GW Fins

808 Bienville St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Seafood

Haiku Sushi & Bar

4430 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: Japanese

Jewel of the South

1026 St. Louis St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Contemporary

Johnny Sanchez

930 Poydras St. (CBD/Downtown)

Cuisine: Mexican

Josephine Estelle

Located inside the Ace Hotel

600 Carondelet St. (CBD/Downtown)

Cuisine: Italian

Justine

225 Charters St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: French

Luke Restaurant

333 St. Charles Ave. (CBD/Downtown)

Cuisine: Creole

Mardi Gras School of Cooking

519 Wilkinson St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Contemporary

Meme’s Bar and Grille

712 W. Judge Perez Dr. (Chalmette)

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Meril

424 Girod St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)

Cuisine: Contemporary

Mr. B’s Bistro

201 Royal St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Creole

Muriel’s Jackson Square

801 Chartres St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Creole

Napoleon House

500 Chartres St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Creole

Palace Cafe

605 Canal St. (CBD/Downtown)

Cuisine: French

Palm & Pine

308 N. Rampart St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Latin/South American

Pascal’s Manale Restaurant

1838 Napoleon Ave. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: Italian

Patois

6078 Laurel St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: American

The Pelican Club

312 Exchange Pl. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Contemporary

Pizza Domenica

4933 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: Pizza

Ralph’s on the Park

900 City Park Ave. (Mid-City)

Cuisine: Creole

Red Fish Grill

115 Bourbon St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Seafood

Restaurant Revolution

Located inside the Royal Sonesta Hotel

777 Bienville St. (French Quarter)

Rib Room

Located inside the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel

621 St. Louis St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: American

Rosie’s on the Roof

Located inside Higgins Hotel New Orleans

1000 Magazine St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)

Cuisine: American

Saint John

1117 Decatur St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Creole

Sala

124 Lake Marina Ave. (Lakeview/Lakefront)

Cuisine: Contemporary

Seaworthy

Located inside the Ace Hotel

630 Carondelet St. (CBD/Downtown)

Cuisine: Seafood

Shaya

4213 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)

Cuisine: Greek/Mediterranean

Silk Road Restaurant

2483 Royal St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)

Cuisine: Asian

SoBou

Located in W Hotel French Quarter

310 Chartres St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Cajun

Tony Mandina’s

1915 Pratt St. (Gretna)

Cuisine: Italian

Trenasse

Located inside the Hotel InterContinental

444 St. Charles Ave. (CBD/Downtown)

Tujague’s Restaurant

429 Decatur St. (French Quarter)

Cuisine: Creole

Willa Jean

611 O’Keefe Ave. (CBD/Downtown)

Cuisine: Local/Regional Fare

