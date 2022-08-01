NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Get ready for a unique taste of New Orleans as COOLinary returns to the city for its 18th year!
For the entire month of August, speak the love language of food at NOLA eateries with specially-curated menus featuring two-course lunches for $25 or less, and three-course brunches and dinners for $45 or less.
Check out the participating restaurants below and click on the name to view menu options and pricing.
- 4510 Freret St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: Greek/Mediterranean
- 800 Louisa St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)
- Cuisine: Latin/South American
- 1016 Annunciation St. (Warehouse District)
- Cuisine: Creole
- 713 St. Louis St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: French
- 4729 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: American
- 813 Bienville St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Creole
- 901 Louisiana Ave. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: Creole
Barrilleaux’s Restaurant and Wine Bar
- 2000 Burgundy St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)
- Cuisine: Italian
- 3700 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: Latin/South American
- 3222 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: Seafood
- 8115 Jeannette St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: American
- 144 Bourbon St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Seafood
- 1320 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: American
- 2037 Metairie Rd. (Metairie)
- Cuisine: Steakhouse
- 701 S. Peters St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
- Cuisine: Seafood
Brown Butter Southern Kitchen and Bar
- 231 N. Carrollton Ave. (Mid-City)
- Cuisine: Cajun
- 2900 Chartres St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)
- Cuisine: Bistros
- 3127 Esplanade Ave. (Mid-City)
- Cuisine: French
Cafe Normandie inside the Higgins Hotel
- 1000 Magazine St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
- Cuisine: French
- 4510 Dryades St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: Steakhouse
- 3218 Magazine St. (Garden District/ Uptown)
- Cuisine: Thai
Clesi’s Restaurant and Catering
- 4323 Bienville St. (Mid-City)
- Cuisine: Cajun
- 1403 Washington Ave. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cusine: Creole
- 634 Orange St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: Creole
- 550 Baronne St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
- Cuisine: American
Compere Lapin inside the Old No. 77 Hotel
- 535 Tchoupitoulas St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
- Cuisine: Creole
- 1001 Poydras St. (CBD/Downtown)
- Cuisine: New American fare
- 4398 Prytania St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: Spanish
- 634 Louisa St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)
- Cuisine: Italian-French and Creole-Southern
- Located inside the Eliza Jane Hotel
- 317 Magazine St. (CBD/Downtown)
- Cuisine: French
- 527 Decatur St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Brewery
- Located inside the Hotel Monteleone
- 214 Royal St. (French Quarter)
- 2200 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: Seafood
- Located inside the Royal Sonesta Hotel
- 300 Bourbon St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Seafood
- 716 Iberville St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Steakhouse
- 616 St. Peter St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Contemporary
- Located inside The Roosevelt Hotel
- 123 Baronne St. (CBD/Downtown)
- Cuisine: Italian
- Located inside Hotel Peter & Paul
- 2317 Burgundy St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)
- Located inside The Roosevelt Hotel
- 130 Roosevelt Way (CBD/Downtown)
- Cuisine: American
- 4141 Bienville St. (Mid-City)
- Cuisine: Barbeque
- 701 Convention Center Blvd. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
- Cuisine: American
- 2441 Orleans Ave. (Treme)
- Cuisine: Contemporary
- 209 Bourbon St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: French
- 700 Magazine St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
- Cuisine: Italian
- Located inside the Windsor Court Hotel
- 300 Gravier St. (CBD/Downtown)
- Cuisine: American
- 1800 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: Creole
- 808 Bienville St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Seafood
- 4430 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: Japanese
- 1026 St. Louis St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Contemporary
- 930 Poydras St. (CBD/Downtown)
- Cuisine: Mexican
- Located inside the Ace Hotel
- 600 Carondelet St. (CBD/Downtown)
- Cuisine: Italian
- 225 Charters St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: French
- 333 St. Charles Ave. (CBD/Downtown)
- Cuisine: Creole
- 519 Wilkinson St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Contemporary
- 712 W. Judge Perez Dr. (Chalmette)
- Cuisine: Steakhouse
- 424 Girod St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
- Cuisine: Contemporary
- 201 Royal St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Creole
- 801 Chartres St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Creole
- 500 Chartres St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Creole
- 605 Canal St. (CBD/Downtown)
- Cuisine: French
- 308 N. Rampart St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Latin/South American
- 1838 Napoleon Ave. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: Italian
- 6078 Laurel St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: American
- 312 Exchange Pl. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Contemporary
- 4933 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: Pizza
- 900 City Park Ave. (Mid-City)
- Cuisine: Creole
- 115 Bourbon St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Seafood
- Located inside the Royal Sonesta Hotel
- 777 Bienville St. (French Quarter)
- Located inside the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel
- 621 St. Louis St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: American
- Located inside Higgins Hotel New Orleans
- 1000 Magazine St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
- Cuisine: American
- 1117 Decatur St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Creole
- 124 Lake Marina Ave. (Lakeview/Lakefront)
- Cuisine: Contemporary
- Located inside the Ace Hotel
- 630 Carondelet St. (CBD/Downtown)
- Cuisine: Seafood
- 4213 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
- Cuisine: Greek/Mediterranean
- 2483 Royal St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)
- Cuisine: Asian
- Located in W Hotel French Quarter
- 310 Chartres St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Cajun
- 1915 Pratt St. (Gretna)
- Cuisine: Italian
- Located inside the Hotel InterContinental
- 444 St. Charles Ave. (CBD/Downtown)
- 429 Decatur St. (French Quarter)
- Cuisine: Creole
- 611 O’Keefe Ave. (CBD/Downtown)
- Cuisine: Local/Regional Fare
