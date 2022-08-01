NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Get ready for a unique taste of New Orleans as COOLinary returns to the city for its 18th year!

For the entire month of August, speak the love language of food at NOLA eateries with specially-curated menus featuring two-course lunches for $25 or less, and three-course brunches and dinners for $45 or less.

Check out the participating restaurants below and click on the name to view menu options and pricing.

Acropolis on Freret

  • 4510 Freret St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: Greek/Mediterranean

Alma

  • 800 Louisa St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)
  • Cuisine: Latin/South American

Annunciation Restaurant

  • 1016 Annunciation St. (Warehouse District)
  • Cuisine: Creole

Antoine’s Restaurant

  •  713 St. Louis St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: French

Apolline Restaurant

  • 4729 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: American

Arnaud’s Restuarant

  • 813 Bienville St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Creole

Atchafalaya Restaurant

  • 901 Louisiana Ave. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: Creole

Barrilleaux’s Restaurant and Wine Bar

  • 2000 Burgundy St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)
  • Cuisine: Italian

Baru Bistro & Tapas

  • 3700 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: Latin/South American

Basin Seafood & Spirits

  • 3222 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: Seafood

Boucherie

  • 8115 Jeannette St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: American

Bourbon House

  • 144 Bourbon St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Seafood

The Bower

  • 1320 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: American

Brasa Churrasqueria

  • 2037 Metairie Rd. (Metairie)
  • Cuisine: Steakhouse

Briquette

  • 701 S. Peters St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
  • Cuisine: Seafood

Brown Butter Southern Kitchen and Bar

  • 231 N. Carrollton Ave. (Mid-City)
  • Cuisine: Cajun

Bywater American Bistro

  • 2900 Chartres St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)
  • Cuisine: Bistros

Cafe Degas

  • 3127 Esplanade Ave. (Mid-City)
  • Cuisine: French

Cafe Normandie inside the Higgins Hotel

  • 1000 Magazine St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
  • Cuisine: French

Charlie’s Steak House

  • 4510 Dryades St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: Steakhouse

Cho Thai

  • 3218 Magazine St. (Garden District/ Uptown)
  • Cuisine: Thai

Clesi’s Restaurant and Catering

  • 4323 Bienville St. (Mid-City)
  • Cuisine: Cajun

Commander’s Palace

  • 1403 Washington Ave. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cusine: Creole

The Commissary

  • 634 Orange St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: Creole

Commons Club

  • 550 Baronne St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
  • Cuisine: American

Compere Lapin inside the Old No. 77 Hotel

  • 535 Tchoupitoulas St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
  • Cuisine: Creole

Copper Vine

  • 1001 Poydras St. (CBD/Downtown)
  • Cuisine: New American fare

Costera

  • 4398 Prytania St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: Spanish

The Country Club

  • 634 Louisa St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)
  • Cuisine: Italian-French and Creole-Southern

Couvant

  • Located inside the Eliza Jane Hotel
  • 317 Magazine St. (CBD/Downtown)
  • Cuisine: French

Crescent City Brewhouse

  • 527 Decatur St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Brewery

Criollo Restaurant & Lounge

  • Located inside the Hotel Monteleone
  • 214 Royal St. (French Quarter)

Deanie’s Seafood Kitchen

  • 2200 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: Seafood

Desire Oyster Bar

  • Located inside the Royal Sonesta Hotel
  • 300 Bourbon St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Seafood

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

  • 716 Iberville St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Steakhouse

Dickie Brennan’s Tableau

  • 616 St. Peter St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Contemporary

Domenica Restaurant

  • Located inside The Roosevelt Hotel
  • 123 Baronne St. (CBD/Downtown)
  • Cuisine: Italian

The Elysian Bar

  • Located inside Hotel Peter & Paul
  • 2317 Burgundy St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)

The Fountain Lounge

  • Located inside The Roosevelt Hotel
  • 130 Roosevelt Way (CBD/Downtown)
  • Cuisine: American

Frey Smoked Meat Co.

  • 4141 Bienville St. (Mid-City)
  • Cuisine: Barbeque

Fulton Street Bistro and Bar

  • 701 Convention Center Blvd. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
  • Cuisine: American

Gabrielle Restaurant

  • 2441 Orleans Ave. (Treme)
  • Cuisine: Contemporary

Galatoire’s

  • 209 Bourbon St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: French

Gianna Restaurant

  • 700 Magazine St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
  • Cuisine: Italian

The Grill Room

  • Located inside the Windsor Court Hotel
  • 300 Gravier St. (CBD/Downtown)
  • Cuisine: American

Gris-Gris

  • 1800 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: Creole

GW Fins

  • 808 Bienville St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Seafood

Haiku Sushi & Bar

  • 4430 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: Japanese

Jewel of the South

  • 1026 St. Louis St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Contemporary

Johnny Sanchez

  • 930 Poydras St. (CBD/Downtown)
  • Cuisine: Mexican

Josephine Estelle

  • Located inside the Ace Hotel
  • 600 Carondelet St. (CBD/Downtown)
  • Cuisine: Italian

Justine

  • 225 Charters St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: French

Luke Restaurant

  • 333 St. Charles Ave. (CBD/Downtown)
  • Cuisine: Creole

Mardi Gras School of Cooking

  • 519 Wilkinson St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Contemporary

Meme’s Bar and Grille

  • 712 W. Judge Perez Dr. (Chalmette)
  • Cuisine: Steakhouse

Meril

  • 424 Girod St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
  • Cuisine: Contemporary

Mr. B’s Bistro

  • 201 Royal St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Creole

Muriel’s Jackson Square

  • 801 Chartres St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Creole

Napoleon House

  • 500 Chartres St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Creole

Palace Cafe

  • 605 Canal St. (CBD/Downtown)
  • Cuisine: French

Palm & Pine

  • 308 N. Rampart St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Latin/South American

Pascal’s Manale Restaurant

  • 1838 Napoleon Ave. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: Italian

Patois

  • 6078 Laurel St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: American

The Pelican Club

  • 312 Exchange Pl. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Contemporary

Pizza Domenica

  • 4933 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: Pizza

Ralph’s on the Park

  • 900 City Park Ave. (Mid-City)
  • Cuisine: Creole

Red Fish Grill

  • 115 Bourbon St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Seafood

Restaurant Revolution

  • Located inside the Royal Sonesta Hotel
  • 777 Bienville St. (French Quarter)

Rib Room

  • Located inside the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel
  • 621 St. Louis St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: American

Rosie’s on the Roof

  • Located inside Higgins Hotel New Orleans
  • 1000 Magazine St. (Arts/Warehouse/Convention District)
  • Cuisine: American

Saint John

  • 1117 Decatur St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Creole

Sala

  • 124 Lake Marina Ave. (Lakeview/Lakefront)
  • Cuisine: Contemporary

Seaworthy

  • Located inside the Ace Hotel
  • 630 Carondelet St. (CBD/Downtown)
  • Cuisine: Seafood

Shaya

  • 4213 Magazine St. (Garden District/Uptown)
  • Cuisine: Greek/Mediterranean

Silk Road Restaurant

  • 2483 Royal St. (Faubourg Marigny/Bywater)
  • Cuisine: Asian

SoBou

  • Located in W Hotel French Quarter
  • 310 Chartres St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Cajun

Tony Mandina’s

  • 1915 Pratt St. (Gretna)
  • Cuisine: Italian

Trenasse

  • Located inside the Hotel InterContinental
  • 444 St. Charles Ave. (CBD/Downtown)

Tujague’s Restaurant

  • 429 Decatur St. (French Quarter)
  • Cuisine: Creole

Willa Jean

  • 611 O’Keefe Ave. (CBD/Downtown)
  • Cuisine: Local/Regional Fare

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.