HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Heads up, New Orleans and Jefferson Parish! Pizza chain Fat Boy’s Pizza is officially coming to the West Bank, restaurant owners announced on Tuesday (Oct. 11).

According to a statement, the new branch will be housed in the former Daiquiri Paradise location in the 1500 block of Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. Operators say the restaurant will be “express-focused,” with a drive-thru, self-serve kiosks, and a digital menu board for customers.

The new location will, of course, bring the classic Fat Boy’s food options to the West Bank as well, including:

The World’s Biggest Slice

30-inch pizzas

Chicken wings

Waffle fries

Daiquiris

Halal meat pizza (a new addition!)

Owners say the new restaurant will also have a full bar, outdoor seating, arcade games, and video poker. Additionally, like other Fat Boy’s locations, customers can still order online and through third-party providers like Doordash and UberEats.

Currently, there are six Fat Boy’s locations up and running, including in Metairie, the French Quarter, Covington, Mandeville, and on the campuses of LSU and Southern Miss. Later this year, the chain will open its first location in Texas.

“We are really excited about this concept,” Vice President of Operations Casey Biehl said. “We believe it will be the catalyst behind significant and rapid growth strategies for our brand. The Fat Boy’s Express model will be our first full-fledged foray into the Omni-Channel world.”

Details on an opening date have not yet been announced, however, we’re told the West Bank location is set to open by the end of 2022.

