Easter Bonnet School is in session

You can be a student with a DIY Easter Bonnet

NEW ORLEANS – Are you ready for Easter?

And ready means, do you have your Easter Bonnet?

WGNO’s Bill Wood knows how you can make your own.

It’s a do-it-yourself school with a delicious location on Bourbon Street.

It’s at Red Fish Grill in the French Quarter.

To get details for the Easter Bonnet School, just click right here, please.

The teacher is Kelsey Campion.

Kelsey taught herself how to sew.

Then she taught herself how to make Easter bonnets.

She figures she can teach you, too.

You just need some plastic flowers, a glue gun and a creative mind.

And then you’re ready to hop right into your own one-person Easter parade.

The location is in the dining room at Red Fish Grill.

A new kind of place for a hat factory.

It’s a different kind of address for Kelsey Campion who’s traveled the world teaching people how to create all kinds of things.

And now this.

You’ll be in your Easter bonnet.

With all the frills upon it.

And you know what, you’ll get satisfaction, because you do-it-yourself.

Your own DIY Easter Bonnet.