Eastbound lanes closed on Bonnet Carré Spillway after massive truck fire engulfs section of bridge

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The eastbound left lane on Interstate 10 at mile marker 218 over the Bonnet Carré Spillway near I-310 South will remain closed due to extensive damage to the bridge caused by a massive 18-wheel tanker truck fire on Monday.

The bridge was completely engulfed in flames causing traffic to be backed up all the way to Kenner, La.

The fire was the second incident on the bridge that day, with multi-vehicle crash occurring earlier in the day.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation reported the lane will remain closed until further notice as it conducts “emergency repairs” on the bridge.

Congestion is reportedly backing up for miles, so traffic is being detoured to Highway 51 to Airline Highway.

Heavy delays are expected.