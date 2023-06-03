BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Public Defender Board has ousted the lead defenders for East Baton Rouge and Plaquemines parishes. In a Friday, June 2 meeting, the board chose not to issue one-year contracts for Lisa Parker (District 19 – EBR) and Chanel Long (District 25 – Plaquemines).

Minutes from a March 9 board meeting showed that District 19 (EBR Parish) District Defender Lisa Parker and District 25 (Plaquemines Parish) District Defender Chanel Long asked that issues being discussed be heard publicly, not in executive session.

State Public Defender Rémy Voisin Starns had requested an audit and report highlighting concerns about both districts. Corlis Green, contract auditor for the board gave presentations on both departments.

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle addressed the board with concerns about the EBR office. She’d requested Parker’s removal a year prior and urged that she be replaced. Marcelle cited sudden high employee turnover and increased complaints.

The EBR office also settled a lawsuit regarding failure to pay accrued leave to previous employees, but the court battle is still

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts