NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — BUKU 2022 Take Action Project, also known as ‘TAP’ is encouraging fans to complete actions for important causes.
BUKU Music + Art Project and social impact platform and Propeller, are teaming up to engage fans and drive action for important causes such as climate change, LGBTQ+ rights, mental health, racial injustice, and voting.
Fans have the opportunity to complete actions such as donating, signing petitions, pledging to vote, volunteering, and more to win prizes and earn a ticket to BUKU 2022.
Participants earn points for every action they take.
As points rack up, fans can redeem them for a free ticket to BUKU along with entries towards winning a VIP trip to the festival, or other rewards!
Those ready to take action can get started here!
OFFICIAL BUKU 2022 TAP PARTNERS
- Glass Half Full – https://glasshalffullnola.org
Fans can sign up to volunteer with Glassroots and earn points on Propeller for every shift they complete.
- Second Harvest Food Bank – https://no-hunger.org
Fans can sign up to volunteer with Second Harvest Food Bank and earn points for every shift they complete.
- Upbeat Academy – https://www.upbeatacademy.org
Fans can donate to Upbeat Academy Foundation to receive an exclusive BUKU 2022 poster & merch store gift card bundle.
BUKU 2022 TAP Rewards include:
- GA 2-Day pass to BUKU 2022
- VIP 2-Day pass to BUKU 2022
- An exclusive BUKU 2022 poster
- Merchandise gift cards