NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — BUKU 2022 Take Action Project, also known as ‘TAP’ is encouraging fans to complete actions for important causes.

BUKU Music + Art Project and social impact platform and Propeller, are teaming up to engage fans and drive action for important causes such as climate change, LGBTQ+ rights, mental health, racial injustice, and voting.

Fans have the opportunity to complete actions such as donating, signing petitions, pledging to vote, volunteering, and more to win prizes and earn a ticket to BUKU 2022.

Participants earn points for every action they take.

As points rack up, fans can redeem them for a free ticket to BUKU along with entries towards winning a VIP trip to the festival, or other rewards! 

Those ready to take action can get started here!

OFFICIAL BUKU 2022 TAP PARTNERS

Fans can sign up to volunteer with Glassroots and earn points on Propeller for every shift they complete. 

Fans can sign up to volunteer with Second Harvest Food Bank and earn points for every shift they complete. 

Fans can donate to Upbeat Academy Foundation to receive an exclusive BUKU 2022 poster & merch store gift card bundle. 

BUKU 2022 TAP Rewards include:

  • GA 2-Day pass to BUKU 2022
  •  VIP 2-Day pass to BUKU 2022 
  • An exclusive BUKU 2022 poster 
  • Merchandise gift cards

 