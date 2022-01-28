NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — BUKU 2022 Take Action Project, also known as ‘TAP’ is encouraging fans to complete actions for important causes.

BUKU Music + Art Project and social impact platform and Propeller, are teaming up to engage fans and drive action for important causes such as climate change, LGBTQ+ rights, mental health, racial injustice, and voting.

Fans have the opportunity to complete actions such as donating, signing petitions, pledging to vote, volunteering, and more to win prizes and earn a ticket to BUKU 2022.

Participants earn points for every action they take.

As points rack up, fans can redeem them for a free ticket to BUKU along with entries towards winning a VIP trip to the festival, or other rewards!

Those ready to take action can get started here!

OFFICIAL BUKU 2022 TAP PARTNERS

Glass Half Full – https://glasshalffullnola.org

Fans can sign up to volunteer with Glassroots and earn points on Propeller for every shift they complete.

Second Harvest Food Bank – https://no-hunger.org

Fans can sign up to volunteer with Second Harvest Food Bank and earn points for every shift they complete.

Upbeat Academy – https://www.upbeatacademy.org

Fans can donate to Upbeat Academy Foundation to receive an exclusive BUKU 2022 poster & merch store gift card bundle.

BUKU 2022 TAP Rewards include:

GA 2-Day pass to BUKU 2022

VIP 2-Day pass to BUKU 2022

An exclusive BUKU 2022 poster

Merchandise gift cards